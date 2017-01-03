Greece's NBG likely to sell its insur...

Greece's NBG likely to sell its insurance unit this year -CEO

Jan 4 National Bank of Greece expects to sell its subsidiary National Insurance this year and plans other sales as part of its restructuring, its chief executive said on Wednesday. Last month Greece's second largest lender hired Goldman Sachs and Morgan Stanley as advisers on the sale of the insurance unit, banking sources close to the deal said.

