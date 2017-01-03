Grant better tax exemptions to grow H...

Grant better tax exemptions to grow Hong Kong voluntary health insurance, industry official urges

South China Morning Post

The insurance sector is calling for more attractive tax exemptions for Hong Kong's voluntary health insurance scheme after the government's proposal was watered down. But Elaine Chan Sau-ho, deputy chairwoman of the Federation of Insurers' task force on health care reform, added that tax concessions would also have to be granted in parallel with regulatory control.

Chicago, IL

