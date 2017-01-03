GEICOa s virtual assistant Kate intuitively answers your insurance questions
She is GEICO new virtual assistant, who is here to help you navigate the GEICO Mobile app and answer your insurance questions. Just download the GEICO Mobile app, ask Kate a question and she will respond with quick, personalized answers paired with her undeniable insurance knowledge.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Business Wire.
