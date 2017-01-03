Former Iowa Insurance Commissioner Gerhart to Join FBL Financial
FBL Financial Group Inc. announced that former Iowa Insurance Commissioner Nick Gerhart is joining company as chief administrative officer, on or around Jan. 23, 2017. Gerhart will have responsibility for enterprise strategic planning, government relations, human resources and health services, among other administrative functions.
