Federal judge swats Aetna bid to buy ...

Federal judge swats Aetna bid to buy rival health insurer Humana

11 hrs ago Read more: The Post-Standard

A federal judge has rejected health insurer Aetna's plan to buy rival Humana Inc. for about $34 billion and become a major player in the market for Medicare Advantage coverage. U.S. District Judge John Bates says in an opinion filed Monday that he largely agrees with federal regulators who contended that such a combination would hurt competition.

