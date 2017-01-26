Fairfax lines up US$1 billion from Ontario pension fund for Allied World deal
Ontario pension fund manager OMERS will invest US$1 billion in support of a takeover of the Allied World Assurance by Fairfax Financial Holdings Ltd. announced late last year. OMERS and Fairfax said Friday the pension fund manager has agreed to indirectly acquire a roughly 21 per stake in Allied World, subject to certain regulatory approvals.
