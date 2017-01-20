Fairfax in Talks to Sell 25% of India's ICICI Lombard, Worth Up to $1B
Fairfax Financial Holdings is in early talks to sell 25 percent of India's largest private general insurer ICICI Lombard in a deal that could fetch up to $1 billion, as the Canadian firm looks to cash out and start a new insurance joint venture, sources familiar with the matter said. ICICI Lombard is a joint venture formed in 2001 between ICICI Bank, India's second largest bank, and Fairfax, which is led by Canadian billionaire Prem Watsa.
