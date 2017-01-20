Fairfax in Talks to Sell 25% of India's ICICI Lombard, Worth Up to $1B

Fairfax Financial Holdings is in early talks to sell 25 percent of India's largest private general insurer ICICI Lombard in a deal that could fetch up to $1 billion, as the Canadian firm looks to cash out and start a new insurance joint venture, sources familiar with the matter said. ICICI Lombard is a joint venture formed in 2001 between ICICI Bank, India's second largest bank, and Fairfax, which is led by Canadian billionaire Prem Watsa.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Insurance Journal West.