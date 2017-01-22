Employers Holdings Inc. (EIG) Shares Sold by Swiss National Bank
Swiss National Bank decreased its stake in Employers Holdings Inc. by 3.2% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 51,400 shares of the company's stock after selling 1,700 shares during the period.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Daily Political.
Comments
Add your comments below
Insurance Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Knights of Columbus golf tourney tees up for CAShh (Sep '15)
|Fri
|North Halton cash...
|2
|Caterpillar might end production in Aurora
|Jan 6
|Longhaul
|1
|Homeowners lose Katrina insurance flood case (Aug '06)
|Dec '16
|American Independent
|13
|Auto Insurance (Apr '15)
|Nov '16
|elizabethbeck
|2
|Aetna cuts Obamacare exchange plans to only fou...
|Aug '16
|Captain Yesterday
|14
|Aetna Warned It Would Pull Out of Exchanges if ...
|Aug '16
|Le Jimbo
|9
|Sanders revs up 'public option' fight after Aet...
|Aug '16
|He Named Me Black...
|13
Find what you want!
Search Insurance Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC