EMC Insurance Group Inc. Announces an...

EMC Insurance Group Inc. Announces an Increase in 2016 Guidance

Next Story Prev Story
13 hrs ago Read more: GlobeNewswire

EMC Insurance Group Inc. , today announced that it expects to report net income in the range of $2.18 to $2.23 per share and non-GAAP operating income1 in the range of $2.05 to $2.10 per share for the year ended December 31, 2016. The GAAP combined ratio for the year is expected to be approximately 97.7 percent.

Start the conversation, or Read more at GlobeNewswire.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Insurance Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Mississippi, Georgia Commissioners Call on Indu... 18 hr Justin 1
News Knights of Columbus golf tourney tees up for CAShh (Sep '15) Jan 20 North Halton cash... 2
News Caterpillar might end production in Aurora Jan 6 Longhaul 1
News Homeowners lose Katrina insurance flood case (Aug '06) Dec '16 American Independent 13
Auto Insurance (Apr '15) Nov '16 elizabethbeck 2
News Aetna cuts Obamacare exchange plans to only fou... Aug '16 Captain Yesterday 14
News Aetna Warned It Would Pull Out of Exchanges if ... Aug '16 Le Jimbo 9
See all Insurance Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Insurance Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Mexico
  2. Syria
  3. Super Bowl
  4. Bin Laden
  5. Supreme Court
  1. Climate Change
  2. China
  3. Tiger Woods
  4. Wikileaks
  5. Health Care
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,905 • Total comments across all topics: 278,314,136

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC