EMC Insurance Group Inc. Announces an Increase in 2016 Guidance
EMC Insurance Group Inc. , today announced that it expects to report net income in the range of $2.18 to $2.23 per share and non-GAAP operating income1 in the range of $2.05 to $2.10 per share for the year ended December 31, 2016. The GAAP combined ratio for the year is expected to be approximately 97.7 percent.
