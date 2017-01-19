Deutsche Bank Sued in U.S. by Jewish ...

Deutsche Bank Sued in U.S. by Jewish Trust Over $3 Billion

14 hrs ago Read more: Bloomberg

Deutsche Bank AG was sued in Florida by a Jewish charitable trust that claims the firm wrongly withheld as much as $3 billion from the heirs to a wealthy German family. The lawsuit claims the bank refuses to return the funds initially deposited by the Wertheim family in accounts opened at what is now Credit Suisse Group AG before the rise of the Nazis in Germany.

Chicago, IL

