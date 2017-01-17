Deals of the day-Mergers and acquisitions
** Halyk Bank,, Kazakhstan's No.2 lender by assets, is in talks with Kazkommertsbank, the country's No.1 bank, and Kazkommertsbank's majority shareholder, about a potential transaction, Halyk said. ** Heineken, the world's second largest brewer, said it was in talks regarding a possible deal for the Brazilian operations of Japan's Kirin Holdings Co Ltd. ** British insurer Aviva said it had joined up with investment management firm Hillhouse Capital and Chinese internet services giant Tencent Holdings to start a digital insurance focused company in Hong Kong.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Reuters.
Add your comments below
Insurance Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Knights of Columbus golf tourney tees up for CAShh (Sep '15)
|Fri
|North Halton cash...
|2
|Caterpillar might end production in Aurora
|Jan 6
|Longhaul
|1
|Homeowners lose Katrina insurance flood case (Aug '06)
|Dec '16
|American Independent
|13
|Auto Insurance (Apr '15)
|Nov '16
|elizabethbeck
|2
|Aetna cuts Obamacare exchange plans to only fou...
|Aug '16
|Captain Yesterday
|14
|Aetna Warned It Would Pull Out of Exchanges if ...
|Aug '16
|Le Jimbo
|9
|Sanders revs up 'public option' fight after Aet...
|Aug '16
|He Named Me Black...
|13
Find what you want!
Search Insurance Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC