Deals of the day-Mergers and acquisitions

** Halyk Bank,, Kazakhstan's No.2 lender by assets, is in talks with Kazkommertsbank, the country's No.1 bank, and Kazkommertsbank's majority shareholder, about a potential transaction, Halyk said. ** Heineken, the world's second largest brewer, said it was in talks regarding a possible deal for the Brazilian operations of Japan's Kirin Holdings Co Ltd. ** British insurer Aviva said it had joined up with investment management firm Hillhouse Capital and Chinese internet services giant Tencent Holdings to start a digital insurance focused company in Hong Kong.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Reuters.