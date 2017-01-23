Deals of the day-Mergers and acquisitions
** Assicurazioni Generali said on Monday it had bought voting rights equal to 3.01 percent of Intesa Sanpaolo's share capital, effectively blocking the lender from acquiring a large stake in Italy's biggest insurer. ** Germany's Ottobock, the world's largest maker of artificial limbs, has attracted interest from private equity groups including KKR and CVC for a 20 percent stake in its core business, people familiar with the matter said on Monday.
