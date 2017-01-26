Cyber-physical Attacks on Critical In...

Cyber-physical Attacks on Critical Infrastructure: What's Keeping Your Insurer Awake at Night?

14 hrs ago Read more: jdsupra.com

Cyber-physical attacks on critical infrastructure that have the potential to damage those physical assets and to cause widespread losses to third parties are keeping your insurer awake at night. A cyber-physical attack on critical infrastructure occurs when a hacker gains access to a computer system that operates equipment in a manufacturing plant, oil pipeline, a refinery, an electric generating plant, or the like and is able to control the operations of that equipment to damage those assets or other property.

