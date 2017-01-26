Cyber-physical Attacks on Critical Infrastructure: What's Keeping Your Insurer Awake at Night?
Cyber-physical attacks on critical infrastructure that have the potential to damage those physical assets and to cause widespread losses to third parties are keeping your insurer awake at night. A cyber-physical attack on critical infrastructure occurs when a hacker gains access to a computer system that operates equipment in a manufacturing plant, oil pipeline, a refinery, an electric generating plant, or the like and is able to control the operations of that equipment to damage those assets or other property.
Start the conversation, or Read more at jdsupra.com.
Add your comments below
Insurance Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Mississippi, Georgia Commissioners Call on Indu...
|1 hr
|Justin
|1
|Knights of Columbus golf tourney tees up for CAShh (Sep '15)
|Jan 20
|North Halton cash...
|2
|Caterpillar might end production in Aurora
|Jan 6
|Longhaul
|1
|Homeowners lose Katrina insurance flood case (Aug '06)
|Dec '16
|American Independent
|13
|Auto Insurance (Apr '15)
|Nov '16
|elizabethbeck
|2
|Aetna cuts Obamacare exchange plans to only fou...
|Aug '16
|Captain Yesterday
|14
|Aetna Warned It Would Pull Out of Exchanges if ...
|Aug '16
|Le Jimbo
|9
Find what you want!
Search Insurance Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC