Credit Suisse May Not Need IPO to Bulk Up Buffers, Herro Says
Credit Suisse Group AG may not need to sell stock in its Swiss unit to raise capital after the bank resolved a major legal issue, according to The bank announced in December that it would pay more than $5 billion to end a years-long U.S. investigation into the role of its mortgage securities business in the 2008 financial crisis. Credit Suisse will take a fourth-quarter pretax charge of about $2 billion as a result of the penalties.
