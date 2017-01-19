Credit Suisse completes $5.3 billion U.S. deal over toxic debt

Credit Suisse Group and the Justice Department finalized a $5.3 billion agreement to settle a U.S. investigation into the bank's sales of toxic mortgage debt before the financial crisis. Credit Suisse will pay a $2.5 billion civil penalty and $2.8 billion in consumer relief, to be paid over five years after the settlement, the Justice Department said Wednesday, in line with the bank's Dec. 23 announcement of a preliminary resolution.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Post-gazette.com.