Credit Suisse completes $5.3 billion ...

Credit Suisse completes $5.3 billion U.S. deal over toxic debt

Next Story Prev Story
11 hrs ago Read more: Post-gazette.com

Credit Suisse Group and the Justice Department finalized a $5.3 billion agreement to settle a U.S. investigation into the bank's sales of toxic mortgage debt before the financial crisis. Credit Suisse will pay a $2.5 billion civil penalty and $2.8 billion in consumer relief, to be paid over five years after the settlement, the Justice Department said Wednesday, in line with the bank's Dec. 23 announcement of a preliminary resolution.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Post-gazette.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Insurance Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Caterpillar might end production in Aurora Jan 6 Longhaul 1
News Homeowners lose Katrina insurance flood case (Aug '06) Dec '16 American Independent 13
Auto Insurance (Apr '15) Nov '16 elizabethbeck 2
News Aetna cuts Obamacare exchange plans to only fou... Aug '16 Captain Yesterday 14
News Aetna Warned It Would Pull Out of Exchanges if ... Aug '16 Le Jimbo 9
News Sanders revs up 'public option' fight after Aet... Aug '16 He Named Me Black... 13
News MetLife lays out strategy in 'too big to fail' ... Aug '16 He Named Me Black... 3
See all Insurance Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Insurance Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. Climate Change
  4. Mexico
  5. Bin Laden
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Gunman
  3. Health Care
  4. Wikileaks
  5. Iran
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 34,353 • Total comments across all topics: 278,052,491

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC