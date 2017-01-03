County News: Firm fined after 'losing' 60,000 customers' bank details
An insurance firm has been fined 150,000 after a computer device containing the names, addresses and bank details of nearly 60,000 customers was stolen from its Sussex offices. The fine was imposed on Royal & Sun Alliance Insurance - based in Horsham - by the Information Commissioner's Office which oversees data privacy.
