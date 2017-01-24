China Life Insurance Co. (LFC) Upgrad...

China Life Insurance Co. (LFC) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to "Hold"

13 hrs ago Read more: Daily Political

According to Zacks, "The shares of China Life have recently gained momentum as the stock has gained 6.7% month to date compared with a 3.6% gain of the Zacks categorized Life Insurance industry. This outperformance likely has resulted from the recent hike in interest rates that has started generating optimism for the life insurance industry.

Chicago, IL

