Caterpillar, Inc. (CAT) Shares Bought...

Caterpillar, Inc. (CAT) Shares Bought by Arizona State Retirement System

Next Story Prev Story
12 hrs ago Read more: Daily Political

Arizona State Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Caterpillar, Inc. by 0.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 143,896 shares of the company's stock after buying an additional 700 shares during the period.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Daily Political.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Insurance Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Mississippi, Georgia Commissioners Call on Indu... Jan 27 Justin 1
News Knights of Columbus golf tourney tees up for CAShh (Sep '15) Jan 20 North Halton cash... 2
News Caterpillar might end production in Aurora Jan 6 Longhaul 1
News Homeowners lose Katrina insurance flood case (Aug '06) Dec '16 American Independent 13
Auto Insurance (Apr '15) Nov '16 elizabethbeck 2
News Aetna cuts Obamacare exchange plans to only fou... Aug '16 Captain Yesterday 14
News Aetna Warned It Would Pull Out of Exchanges if ... Aug '16 Le Jimbo 9
See all Insurance Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Insurance Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Ferguson
  2. Mexico
  3. American Idol
  4. Super Bowl
  5. Bin Laden
  1. Iran
  2. Supreme Court
  3. Tiger Woods
  4. Iraq
  5. Syria
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 35,815 • Total comments across all topics: 278,375,882

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC