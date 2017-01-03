Canada Stocks-TSX rises to highest close since September 2014
TORONTO, Jan 4 Canada's main stock index rose on Wednesday to its highest close since September 2014, when it reached a record high, as investors bet that the rally in oil prices will lead to better growth in corporate earnings. The market is pricing in better earnings growth for the first quarter following the rebound in crude oil from its February 2016 trough, said Kevin Headland, senior investment strategist at Manulife Investments.
