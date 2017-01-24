California Insurance Commissioner Prevails in Insurance Industry's Legal Challenge
In a 7-0 decision, the California Supreme Court has affirmed the authority of Insurance Commissioner Dave Jones in a legal challenge brought by the insurance industry, the California Department of Insurance announced. Rejecting the insurance industry's arguments, the Supreme Court ruled the insurance commissioner has broad discretion to adopt rules and regulations as necessary to promote the public welfare.
