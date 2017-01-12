Buffett's Berkshire Hathaway wins reinsurance licence in Malaysia
Warren Buffett, Chairman, CEO and largest shareholder of Berkshire Hathaway takes part in interviews before a fundraising luncheon for the nonprofit Glide Foundation in New York, U.S. on September 8, 2015. ) has won a licence to provide reinsurance services in Malaysia, the billionaire investor's group said, as it expands operations in Asia.
