Buffett's Berkshire Hathaway wins reinsurance licence in Malaysia

1 hr ago Read more: Reuters

Warren Buffett, Chairman, CEO and largest shareholder of Berkshire Hathaway takes part in interviews before a fundraising luncheon for the nonprofit Glide Foundation in New York, U.S. on September 8, 2015. ) has won a licence to provide reinsurance services in Malaysia, the billionaire investor's group said, as it expands operations in Asia.

