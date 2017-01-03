Better Buy: Berkshire Hathaway vs. GE
However, Berkshire has soared 22% in 2016, and thus, is naturally less attractive than it was at this time last year. With that in mind, let's take a look at Berkshire as compared to another stock I have my eye on right now, General Electric Aside from having Warren Buffett, the greatest long-term investor of all time, at the helm, there are plenty of good reasons to like Berkshire over the long run, no matter who is at the CEO's desk.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Fox News.
Add your comments below
Insurance Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Homeowners lose Katrina insurance flood case (Aug '06)
|Dec 15
|American Independent
|13
|Auto Insurance (Apr '15)
|Nov '16
|elizabethbeck
|2
|Aetna cuts Obamacare exchange plans to only fou...
|Aug '16
|Captain Yesterday
|14
|Aetna Warned It Would Pull Out of Exchanges if ...
|Aug '16
|Le Jimbo
|9
|Sanders revs up 'public option' fight after Aet...
|Aug '16
|He Named Me Black...
|13
|MetLife lays out strategy in 'too big to fail' ...
|Aug '16
|He Named Me Black...
|3
|Warren Buffett Says Pace of U.S. Economic Growt...
|Aug '16
|Blu Loony
|1
Find what you want!
Search Insurance Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC