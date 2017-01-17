Bermuda's OneBeacon Insurance Group Is Said to Explore Sale
OneBeacon Insurance Group Ltd., the specialty insurer controlled by White Mountains Insurance Group Ltd., is exploring a sale, people familiar with the matter said. The Bermuda-based company recently began working with Credit Suisse Group AG to solicit offers from rival insurers, said the people, who asked not to be identified because the process is private.
