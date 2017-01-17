Berkshire Hathaway buys agency prominent in Connecticut

Christopher Meyers, managing principal of Houlihan Lawrence, with David Haffenreffer, brokerage manager, in August 2013 in the real estate firm's Greenwich office. On Jan. 17, 2017, Berkshire Hathaway subsidiary HomeServices of America announced the acquisition of Houlihan Lawrence, which employs 1,300 agents in 30 offices in Connecticut and New York where it is based.

