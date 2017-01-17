Berkshire Hathaway buys agency prominent in Connecticut
Christopher Meyers, managing principal of Houlihan Lawrence, with David Haffenreffer, brokerage manager, in August 2013 in the real estate firm's Greenwich office. On Jan. 17, 2017, Berkshire Hathaway subsidiary HomeServices of America announced the acquisition of Houlihan Lawrence, which employs 1,300 agents in 30 offices in Connecticut and New York where it is based.
Start the conversation, or Read more at News Times.
Add your comments below
Insurance Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Caterpillar might end production in Aurora
|Jan 6
|Longhaul
|1
|Homeowners lose Katrina insurance flood case (Aug '06)
|Dec '16
|American Independent
|13
|Auto Insurance (Apr '15)
|Nov '16
|elizabethbeck
|2
|Aetna cuts Obamacare exchange plans to only fou...
|Aug '16
|Captain Yesterday
|14
|Aetna Warned It Would Pull Out of Exchanges if ...
|Aug '16
|Le Jimbo
|9
|Sanders revs up 'public option' fight after Aet...
|Aug '16
|He Named Me Black...
|13
|MetLife lays out strategy in 'too big to fail' ...
|Aug '16
|He Named Me Black...
|3
Find what you want!
Search Insurance Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC