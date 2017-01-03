Anthem and Aetna Merger Trials Begin

Anthem and Aetna Merger Trials Begin

While the election of Donald Trump as the nation's next president is clearly the biggest news in Washington over the last two months, for the insurance industry, big news has also been made at the federal district courthouse. There, only blocks from the White House, the DOJ Antitrust Division has been in trial against both Anthem concerning its proposed merger with Cigna, and with Aetna over its proposed merger with Humana.

