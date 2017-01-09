Alphabet's Waymo May Sell Autonomous Hardware to Other Companies
When Alphabet Inc.'s car unit, Waymo, launches commercially it will have a key weapon in its arsenal: specialized self-driving hardware built in-house. Waymo unveiled an improved suite of sensors and said it had slashed the cost of the pivotal technology on Sunday at the North American International Auto Show in Detroit.
