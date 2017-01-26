Allianz eyes Australia's QBE Insuranc...

Allianz eyes Australia's QBE Insurance -Handelsblatt

Next Story Prev Story
13 hrs ago Read more: Reuters

Jan 29 German insurer Allianz is in informal talks about the potential acquisition of Australian peer QBE Insurance, German newspaper Handelsblatt reported on Sunday, citing sources. Allianz Chief Executive Oliver Baete met with QBE's Chief Executive John Neal before Christmas and has suggested an offer of 15 Australian dollars per share, which would value the company at A$20 billion, the paper said.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Reuters.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Insurance Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Mississippi, Georgia Commissioners Call on Indu... Jan 27 Justin 1
News Knights of Columbus golf tourney tees up for CAShh (Sep '15) Jan 20 North Halton cash... 2
News Caterpillar might end production in Aurora Jan 6 Longhaul 1
News Homeowners lose Katrina insurance flood case (Aug '06) Dec '16 American Independent 13
Auto Insurance (Apr '15) Nov '16 elizabethbeck 2
News Aetna cuts Obamacare exchange plans to only fou... Aug '16 Captain Yesterday 14
News Aetna Warned It Would Pull Out of Exchanges if ... Aug '16 Le Jimbo 9
See all Insurance Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Insurance Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Ferguson
  2. Mexico
  3. American Idol
  4. Iran
  5. Super Bowl
  1. Bin Laden
  2. Iraq
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Tiger Woods
  5. China
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 35,246 • Total comments across all topics: 278,384,166

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC