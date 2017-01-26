Allianz eyes Australia's QBE Insurance -Handelsblatt
Jan 29 German insurer Allianz is in informal talks about the potential acquisition of Australian peer QBE Insurance, German newspaper Handelsblatt reported on Sunday, citing sources. Allianz Chief Executive Oliver Baete met with QBE's Chief Executive John Neal before Christmas and has suggested an offer of 15 Australian dollars per share, which would value the company at A$20 billion, the paper said.
