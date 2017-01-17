AIG to pay Buffett's Berkshire about US$10 billion in insurance deal

American International Group Inc has agreed to pay roughly US$10.2 billion to Warren Buffett's Berkshire Hathaway Inc to take on many long-term risks on U.S. commercial insurance policies it has already written. Berkshire Hathaway shareholders walk by a video screen at the company's annual meeting in Omaha May 4, 2013.

