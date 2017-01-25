AIG Reinsurance Deal May Spell Short-Term Loss, Long-Term Gain for Berkshire

Berkshire Hathaway Inc.'s record risk-transfer agreement with American International Group Inc. is so big that Warren Buffett's company risks posting its first annual underwriting loss since 2002 at its property/casualty business, according to Credit Suisse Group AG. The AIG transaction "is the first deal in Berkshire Hathaway Reinsurance Group large enough to potentially jeopardize an underwriting profit in Berkshire's P&C operations," Credit Suisse analysts led by Ryan Tunis said in a note to investors Monday.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Insurance Journal West.