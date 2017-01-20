AIG Enters Reinsurance Agreement With Berkshire Hathaway Unit
American International Group Inc. said Friday it has entered an adverse development reinsurance agreement with a unit of Warren Buffett's Berkshire Hathaway Inc. . The agreement, which allows the insured party to shift the timing of losses that have already occurred, as well as ones incurred but not yet reported, to the insurer in return for a premium, covers 80% of AIG's U.S. commercial long-tail exposures for 2015 and before, including the biggest part of AIG's casualty exposures during that period.
