Aetna Launches $200m Vitality Re VIII Health Insurance Linked ILS

Health insurance giant Aetna has returned to the insurance-linked securities market for its eighth Vitality Re transaction, launching a Vitality Re VIII Ltd. deal that seeks $200 million of reinsurance cover against a deterioration of its medical benefit ratio. Vitality Re VIII Limited is a newly formed Cayman Islands Class C insurer set up specifically for Aetna's latest health insurance linked ILS deal.

