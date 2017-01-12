Aetna Launches $200m Vitality Re VIII Health Insurance Linked ILS
Health insurance giant Aetna has returned to the insurance-linked securities market for its eighth Vitality Re transaction, launching a Vitality Re VIII Ltd. deal that seeks $200 million of reinsurance cover against a deterioration of its medical benefit ratio. Vitality Re VIII Limited is a newly formed Cayman Islands Class C insurer set up specifically for Aetna's latest health insurance linked ILS deal.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Seeking Alpha.
Add your comments below
Insurance Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Caterpillar might end production in Aurora
|Jan 6
|Longhaul
|1
|Homeowners lose Katrina insurance flood case (Aug '06)
|Dec 15
|American Independent
|13
|Auto Insurance (Apr '15)
|Nov '16
|elizabethbeck
|2
|Aetna cuts Obamacare exchange plans to only fou...
|Aug '16
|Captain Yesterday
|14
|Aetna Warned It Would Pull Out of Exchanges if ...
|Aug '16
|Le Jimbo
|9
|Sanders revs up 'public option' fight after Aet...
|Aug '16
|He Named Me Black...
|13
|MetLife lays out strategy in 'too big to fail' ...
|Aug '16
|He Named Me Black...
|3
Find what you want!
Search Insurance Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC