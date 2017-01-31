Aetna CEO: We will not expand Obamaca...

Aetna CEO: We will not expand Obamacare in 2018

Aetna will not expand its involvement in the Obamacare exchanges next year, citing the "unclear nature" of where regulation is headed, the insurer's CEO, Mark Bertolini, said Tuesday. The carrier had already vastly reduced its participation for 2017.

