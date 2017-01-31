Aetna CEO says optimistic about health reform
Jan 31 Aetna Inc Chief Executive Officer Mark Bertolini said on Tuesday that he is optimistic about the next wave of healthcare reform being considered by lawmakers and regulators. Bertolini, speaking during a conference call, said that despite its best intentions, the Affordable Care Act did not meet its goals of being affordable.
