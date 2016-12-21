UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Cu...

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Cuts Stake in White Mountains Insurance Group Ltd.

Thursday Dec 22

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. cut its stake in White Mountains Insurance Group Ltd. by 55.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 13,064 shares of the company's stock after selling 16,087 shares during the period.

Chicago, IL

