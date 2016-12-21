The Rise and Fall of Long Term Care I...

The Rise and Fall of Long Term Care Insurance

This year two small insurance units of Penn Treaty American Corporation-with combined assets of about $600 million but with liabilities topping $4 billion-will go bankrupt. This is unlikely to affect many of the largest insurance companies in the country that sell long-term care insurance including Genworth Financial, John Hancock, Metropolitan, CONSECO, UNUM, AEGON, Prudential of America, Northwestern Mutual, Ameriprise and New York Life.

