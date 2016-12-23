The Hanover Insurance Group Inc. (THG) Receives Average...
The Hanover Insurance Group Inc. has been given an average broker rating score of 1.67 from the three analysts that provide coverage for the company, Zacks Investment Research reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company.
