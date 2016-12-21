Sun Life Shares Burning Hot Post-Election, Up 15%
Shares of Sun Life Financial Inc have gained 15 percent since the U.S. presidential election and are currently trading above the peer median. The stock now appears "fully valued," Argus's Jacob Kilstein said in a report.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Benzinga.
Comments
Add your comments below
Insurance Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Homeowners lose Katrina insurance flood case (Aug '06)
|Dec 15
|American Independent
|13
|Auto Insurance (Apr '15)
|Nov '16
|elizabethbeck
|2
|Aetna cuts Obamacare exchange plans to only fou...
|Aug '16
|Captain Yesterday
|14
|Aetna Warned It Would Pull Out of Exchanges if ...
|Aug '16
|Le Jimbo
|9
|Sanders revs up 'public option' fight after Aet...
|Aug '16
|He Named Me Black...
|13
|MetLife lays out strategy in 'too big to fail' ...
|Aug '16
|He Named Me Black...
|3
|Warren Buffett Says Pace of U.S. Economic Growt...
|Aug '16
|Blu Loony
|1
Find what you want!
Search Insurance Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC