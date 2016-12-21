South AL couple sues Morgan County Sheriff for traffic accident
A Bay Minette couple has filed a lawsuit against Morgan County Sheriff Ana Franklin for injuries they received in a wreck when Franklin pulled in front of the couple while she was turning into a south Alabama gas station, according to the lawsuit and an accident report. Insurance claim filed by Morgan County Commission office with Meadowbrook Insurance Group says that Franklin was attempting a left turn into a gas station and did not see the second vehicle coming over the crest of the hill.
