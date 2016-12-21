RPT-Wall Street holiday parties are b...

RPT-Wall Street holiday parties are back...but don't tell anyone

Thursday Dec 22 Read more: Reuters

Dec 22 Wall Street holiday parties this year took place in luxury venues like the Waldorf Astoria, featured women dressed as glowing angels, and had fine wine, scotch and bourbon on hand. Big financial firms started curtailing year-end bashes in 2008 as taxpayer bailouts, populist outrage and weak profits created an environment where lavish celebrations were frowned upon.

