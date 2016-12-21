Robbins Arroyo LLP: comScore, Inc. (SCOR) Misled Shareholders According to a Recently Filed Lawsuit
The plaintiff brings the complaint on behalf of comScore against the members of its current board of directors and certain of its current and/or former senior directors and executives, for alleged violations of federal and state law. comScore provides digital media analytics products and services for content publishers, advertisers, advertising agencies, and network operators primarily in the United States, Canada, Europe, Latin America, and Asia.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Business Wire.
Add your comments below
Insurance Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Homeowners lose Katrina insurance flood case (Aug '06)
|Dec 15
|American Independent
|13
|Auto Insurance (Apr '15)
|Nov '16
|elizabethbeck
|2
|Aetna cuts Obamacare exchange plans to only fou...
|Aug '16
|Captain Yesterday
|14
|Aetna Warned It Would Pull Out of Exchanges if ...
|Aug '16
|Le Jimbo
|9
|Sanders revs up 'public option' fight after Aet...
|Aug '16
|He Named Me Black...
|13
|MetLife lays out strategy in 'too big to fail' ...
|Aug '16
|He Named Me Black...
|3
|Warren Buffett Says Pace of U.S. Economic Growt...
|Aug '16
|Blu Loony
|1
Find what you want!
Search Insurance Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC