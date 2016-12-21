Regulators, insurers fight release of shadow insurance files
The insurance industry and its regulators are asking a judge to allow documents detailing "shadow insurance" subsidiaries created by life insurers to remain secret. The Iowa Insurance Division and the Federation of Iowa Insurers are opposing a lawsuit filed by Indiana University professor emeritus Joseph Belth, who's seeking the documents under Iowa's open records law.
