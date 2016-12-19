Prudential Whistle-Blower Rocks the B...

Prudential Whistle-Blower Rocks the Boat on Wells Fargo Scandal

Next Story Prev Story
Monday Dec 19 Read more: Bloomberg

Julie Broderick had 15 years of experience as a securities regulator and a propensity for speaking her mind before joining Prudential Financial Inc. as an investigative supervisor in 2012. When she sought this year to learn more about possible sales abuses by one of the insurer's business partners, she said, the message from her company was clear: "Don't rock the boat, don't speak up, toe the party line and your job will be safe."

Start the conversation, or Read more at Bloomberg.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Insurance Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Homeowners lose Katrina insurance flood case (Aug '06) Dec 15 American Independent 13
Auto Insurance (Apr '15) Nov '16 elizabethbeck 2
News Aetna cuts Obamacare exchange plans to only fou... Aug '16 Captain Yesterday 14
News Aetna Warned It Would Pull Out of Exchanges if ... Aug '16 Le Jimbo 9
News Sanders revs up 'public option' fight after Aet... Aug '16 He Named Me Black... 13
News MetLife lays out strategy in 'too big to fail' ... Aug '16 He Named Me Black... 3
News Warren Buffett Says Pace of U.S. Economic Growt... Aug '16 Blu Loony 1
See all Insurance Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Insurance Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Mexico
  3. Syria
  4. Iran
  5. Pope Francis
  1. Bill Clinton
  2. Ebola
  3. Wall Street
  4. Death Penalty
  5. Supreme Court
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 30,508 • Total comments across all topics: 277,262,354

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC