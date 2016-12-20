Nativity scene contest first place winner
Cam Weber stands by his Nativity scene with Jim Parsons of the Knights of Columbus, after his display was chosen as the first place winner in the Knights' first-ever Nativity scene contest. The scene is in front of the Webers' Sixth Avenue SE home, and took Cam about three years to build it up to this display.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Weyburn Review.
Add your comments below
Insurance Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Homeowners lose Katrina insurance flood case (Aug '06)
|Dec 15
|American Independent
|13
|Auto Insurance (Apr '15)
|Nov '16
|elizabethbeck
|2
|Aetna cuts Obamacare exchange plans to only fou...
|Aug '16
|Captain Yesterday
|14
|Aetna Warned It Would Pull Out of Exchanges if ...
|Aug '16
|Le Jimbo
|9
|Sanders revs up 'public option' fight after Aet...
|Aug '16
|He Named Me Black...
|13
|MetLife lays out strategy in 'too big to fail' ...
|Aug '16
|He Named Me Black...
|3
|Warren Buffett Says Pace of U.S. Economic Growt...
|Aug '16
|Blu Loony
|1
Find what you want!
Search Insurance Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC