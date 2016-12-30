Markel to be Honored as 2016 Insuranc...

Markel to be Honored as 2016 Insurance Leader Of The Year in New York

Insurance Journal West

Anthony F. Markel, vice chairman of the board at the Markel Corporation will be honored by The Peter J. Tobin College of Business at St. John's University as the School of Risk Management's 2016 Insurance Leader of the Year at its 22nd annual dinner. The event will take place on Wednesday, January 18, 2017, at 6 p.m. at the Marriott Marquis in New York City.

