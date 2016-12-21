Lynn Tilton's Patriarch Faces Off With MBIA in Zohar Auction

Lynn Tilton's Patriarch Partners has been fighting with a unit of bond insurer MBIA Inc. since at least 2009 over securities they created together starting in 2003. On Wednesday, a key question may be answered: What value does the market place on their assets? Patriarch bundled loans to troubled companies into a series of complicated securities known as collateralized debt obligations totaling more than $2.5 billion, only to see one of the instruments default last year.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Washington Post.