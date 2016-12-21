Logistics Insurance Market 2014 - 2025 - Research and Markets
The global logistics insurance market is anticipated to reach USD 61.55 billion by 2025. The increasing foreign direct investment, establishment of free trade zones, and increasing globalization has resulted in the rapid growth of the transportation industry in the emerging countries.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Business Wire.
Comments
Add your comments below
Insurance Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Homeowners lose Katrina insurance flood case (Aug '06)
|Dec 15
|American Independent
|13
|Auto Insurance (Apr '15)
|Nov '16
|elizabethbeck
|2
|Aetna cuts Obamacare exchange plans to only fou...
|Aug '16
|Captain Yesterday
|14
|Aetna Warned It Would Pull Out of Exchanges if ...
|Aug '16
|Le Jimbo
|9
|Sanders revs up 'public option' fight after Aet...
|Aug '16
|He Named Me Black...
|13
|MetLife lays out strategy in 'too big to fail' ...
|Aug '16
|He Named Me Black...
|3
|Warren Buffett Says Pace of U.S. Economic Growt...
|Aug '16
|Blu Loony
|1
Find what you want!
Search Insurance Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC