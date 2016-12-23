Lenders Prop Up Europe Stocks as Clou...

Lenders Prop Up Europe Stocks as Cloud Lifts From Deutsche Bank

Friday Read more: Bloomberg

Gains in lenders supported European stocks after Deutsche Bank AG and Credit Suisse Group AG agreed to settle U.S. mortgage probes and Italy readied rescue funds for its firms. Deutsche Bank climbed 3.6 percent as it agreed to pay $7.2 billion to resolve a years-long U.S. investigation into its dealings in mortgage-backed securities, after concern over the legal hurdle had spurred a stock slump earlier this year.

