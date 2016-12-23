Lenders Prop Up Europe Stocks as Cloud Lifts From Deutsche Bank
Gains in lenders supported European stocks after Deutsche Bank AG and Credit Suisse Group AG agreed to settle U.S. mortgage probes and Italy readied rescue funds for its firms. Deutsche Bank climbed 3.6 percent as it agreed to pay $7.2 billion to resolve a years-long U.S. investigation into its dealings in mortgage-backed securities, after concern over the legal hurdle had spurred a stock slump earlier this year.
Insurance Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Homeowners lose Katrina insurance flood case (Aug '06)
|Dec 15
|American Independent
|13
|Auto Insurance (Apr '15)
|Nov '16
|elizabethbeck
|2
|Aetna cuts Obamacare exchange plans to only fou...
|Aug '16
|Captain Yesterday
|14
|Aetna Warned It Would Pull Out of Exchanges if ...
|Aug '16
|Le Jimbo
|9
|Sanders revs up 'public option' fight after Aet...
|Aug '16
|He Named Me Black...
|13
|MetLife lays out strategy in 'too big to fail' ...
|Aug '16
|He Named Me Black...
|3
|Warren Buffett Says Pace of U.S. Economic Growt...
|Aug '16
|Blu Loony
|1
