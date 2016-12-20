Insurance Industry Writes New Chapter In Transformation Journey In 2016
Tuesday, 27 December 2016 By Niam Seet Wei KUALA LUMPUR -- Malaysia's insurance industry wrote itself a new chapter in its transformation journey with the introduction of the first phase of liberalisation of motor and fire insurance tariffs on July 1.
