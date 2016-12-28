Insurance Industry Charitable Foundation Releases Inaugural IICF...

The Insurance Industry Charitable Foundation , a nonprofit organization that helps communities and enriches lives with the support of the insurance industry, today announced the release of its inaugural IICF Insurance Industry Philanthropic Showcase, a booklet-form retrospective that highlights the philanthropic accomplishments of seven of the organization's Key Partners in 2016. The IICF's Philanthropic Showcase is available for download at: http://online.fliphtml5.com/swww/wdex/ The new publication features the philanthropic events and community outreach initiatives undertaken by the IICF Key Partner companies, those with Board of Directors representation across three or more IICF divisions and serving on the IICF Board of Governors.

