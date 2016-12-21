Fairfax Wins Central Bank's Approval to Take Over Indian Lender
Value investor Prem Watsa's Fairfax Financial Holdings Ltd. won regulatory approval to buy 51 percent of Catholic Syrian Bank Ltd., marking the first time India's central bank is allowing a foreign investor to purchase a majority stake in a domestic lender. Catholic Syrian, based in Thrissur in south India's Kerala state, received notification of the approval Thursday from the Reserve Bank of India, director T.S. Anantharaman said in a phone interview.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Washington Post.
Add your comments below
Insurance Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Homeowners lose Katrina insurance flood case (Aug '06)
|Dec 15
|American Independent
|13
|Auto Insurance (Apr '15)
|Nov '16
|elizabethbeck
|2
|Aetna cuts Obamacare exchange plans to only fou...
|Aug '16
|Captain Yesterday
|14
|Aetna Warned It Would Pull Out of Exchanges if ...
|Aug '16
|Le Jimbo
|9
|Sanders revs up 'public option' fight after Aet...
|Aug '16
|He Named Me Black...
|13
|MetLife lays out strategy in 'too big to fail' ...
|Aug '16
|He Named Me Black...
|3
|Warren Buffett Says Pace of U.S. Economic Growt...
|Aug '16
|Blu Loony
|1
Find what you want!
Search Insurance Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC